New Boston Chamber to hold awards banquet
The Business Spotlight Award, a crystal eagle enclosed in a wood-and-glass case, will be presented to the winning business member of the Chamber of Commerce at the annual awards banquet Tuesday evening at First Baptist Church of New Boston, Texas. The Doyle Corley Award, the Lloyd Wilson Award and the Business Spotlight Award will be given.
