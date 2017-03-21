Neighbors Emergency Center earns award
This national quality seal of approval was significant for Neighbors Emergency Center Texarkana to attain as Neighbors believes in achieving healthcare standards that provide patients with the safest level of quality care, according to a press release from the company. "The 'Gold Seal' of Joint Commission accreditation validates Neighbors' commitment to providing exceptional care by assuring that we maintain rigorous patient safety and care standards," said Dr. Shannon Spigener, Neighbors Emergency Center Texarkana medical director.
