Murder suspect gets new lawyer at hea...

Murder suspect gets new lawyer at hearing

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Anthony Wilson, 20; Jaquelle Rogers, 22; and Jailon Gamble, 20, are accused of murdering 28-year-old Casey Smith during a robbery March 29, 2016, on Mamie Street in Texarkana, Texas. A fourth co-defendant, Marshall Vallejos, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last week and received a sentence of life with parole possible as part of a plea agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 9 hr Shallow hal 23
Day without women march08 Tue Localstdboy 2
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Mar 5 Get real 42
missing man mike troutt Mar 3 heronlybutterfly 1
I have a question. Mar 1 Dariusb 5
News College suspends coach (Apr '07) Mar 1 Perfect Imperfect... 16
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) Feb 27 Willie Granville 293
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC