Murder suspect gets new lawyer at hearing

Anthony Wilson, 20; Jaquelle Rogers, 22; and Jailon Gamble, 20, are accused of murdering 28-year-old Casey Smith during a robbery March 29, 2016, on Mamie Street in Texarkana, Texas. A fourth co-defendant, Marshall Vallejos, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last week and received a sentence of life with parole possible as part of a plea agreement.

