More than $7M worth of cocaine discovered during Texas traffic stop, authorities say
A highway patrol trooper seized more than $7 million worth of cocaine after a traffic stop in northeast Texas Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The trooper stopped a 2017 Ford Mustang traveling north on U.S. Highway 59, north of the town of Atlanta, for a traffic violation about 3:30 p.m., DPS said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debbie Money
|32 min
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|10
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|39 min
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|15
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|23 hr
|Sandra
|24
|Day without women march08
|Mar 7
|Localstdboy
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Get real
|42
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
|I have a question.
|Mar 1
|Dariusb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC