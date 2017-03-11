More than $7M worth of cocaine discov...

More than $7M worth of cocaine discovered during Texas traffic stop, authorities say

A highway patrol trooper seized more than $7 million worth of cocaine after a traffic stop in northeast Texas Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The trooper stopped a 2017 Ford Mustang traveling north on U.S. Highway 59, north of the town of Atlanta, for a traffic violation about 3:30 p.m., DPS said.

