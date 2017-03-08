Man sues, says deputies were abusive
A lawsuit filed Monday alleges Garland County Detention Center deputies used excessive force against a Texarkana man arrested on a public intoxication charge last March. William Moser filed the complaint alleging Garland County and unnamed deputies violated his civil rights.
