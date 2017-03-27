Making the Library Secure
Workers of Steelcrest Security, in Texarkana, are drilling into the walls of the Atlanta Pubic Library to install outside security cameras. A total of 22 cameras now protect the inside and outside of the building for better management and safety of the public facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide ...
|6 hr
|MeSo
|1
|PG School Board
|Mon
|Willie Granville
|3
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Mar 26
|B white
|46
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Mar 26
|Around
|32
|Haley haywood
|Mar 26
|Terry
|3
|Steve Jones Topix
|Mar 26
|Willie Granville
|3
|Best school district (Sep '09)
|Mar 25
|Baroon
|63
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC