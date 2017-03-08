Main Street Texarkana seeks investors through membership
Members support the local program with projects and programs that promote the revitalization and tourism of historic downtown Texarkana, said Ina McDowell, executive director. "Much progress has been made in the last few years with new restaurants, newly available office space, new businesses, as well as an increase in living spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|1 hr
|Shallow hal
|20
|Day without women march08
|Tue
|Localstdboy
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Get real
|42
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
|I have a question.
|Mar 1
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|Willie Granville
|293
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC