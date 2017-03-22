Leadercast to feature industry leader...

Leadercast to feature industry leaders such as Tyler Perry

Community and business leaders will get to access the knowledge and experience of world-renowned figures, including actor, screenwriter and director Tyler Perry, at Leadercast 2017 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5 at TISD's Sullivan Center. Leadercast develops leaders worth following, with a focus each year on one element of leadership.

