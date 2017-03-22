Leadercast to feature industry leaders such as Tyler Perry
Community and business leaders will get to access the knowledge and experience of world-renowned figures, including actor, screenwriter and director Tyler Perry, at Leadercast 2017 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5 at TISD's Sullivan Center. Leadercast develops leaders worth following, with a focus each year on one element of leadership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Jones Topix
|1 hr
|Willie Granville
|1
|Good morning.....
|Tue
|MeSo
|2
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Tue
|First husband
|31
|vote for bowie county commissioner pct1 (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Mikey
|600
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Get real
|45
|PG middle school good for special needs kids?
|Mon
|Lala
|3
|Ape in HEALS
|Mar 20
|Willie Granville
|39
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC