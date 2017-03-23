Lawyer lands in court after pesticide kills protected migratory birds

A man whose use of a deadly pesticide in Bowie County, Texas, led to the deaths of protected migratory birds pleaded guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanors in a Texarkana federal court. John David Purviance, 46, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven for an initial appearance and plea hearing with Paris, Texas, lawyer Stephen Walker.

