Lawyer lands in court after pesticide kills protected migratory birds
A man whose use of a deadly pesticide in Bowie County, Texas, led to the deaths of protected migratory birds pleaded guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanors in a Texarkana federal court. John David Purviance, 46, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven for an initial appearance and plea hearing with Paris, Texas, lawyer Stephen Walker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haley haywood
|18 hr
|Terry
|1
|Missy Haywood
|18 hr
|Chap
|1
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|20 hr
|Willie Granville
|17
|Steve Jones Topix
|Thu
|Willie Granville
|1
|Good morning.....
|Mar 21
|MeSo
|2
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Mar 21
|First husband
|31
|vote for bowie county commissioner pct1 (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|Mikey
|600
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC