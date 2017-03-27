Jury selection begins for man accused of sexual misconduct with 2 girls
Jury selection is scheduled to begin this morning in the trial of a Hooks, Texas, man accused of sexual misconduct with two girls in 2011 and 2014. Daniel Mooneyham, 33, is listed in two indictments handed down by a Bowie County grand jury in November 2015.
