Jury indicts sex offender on drug charge
A registered sex offender from Detroit was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Texarkana for possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. Rhasheem Jamal Gordon, 40, is accused of possessing the drug Feb. 27 in Bowie County, Texas, according to Gordon's one-count indictment.
