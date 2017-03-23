It's a sellout for Cody Johnson

Tickets are sold out for Saturday night at Scottie's Grill, but country music's Cody Johnson will perform in Texarkana this weekend. On the strength of his latest album, "Gotta Be Me," the fact his show here would sell out is no surprise.

