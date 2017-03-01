Hydrant Hounds
Two members of a group of travelers water and bathe their dogs Thursday afternoon in the fire hydrant at Third and Wood streets in Downtown Texarkana. The group took advantage of the hydrant that Texarkana Water Utilities left running while they flushed the water line.
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|18 hr
|Voter2
|40
|missing man mike troutt
|Fri
|heronlybutterfly
|1
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Mar 2
|Danny
|15
|I have a question.
|Mar 1
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|Willie Granville
|293
|Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09)
|Feb 24
|dorajonesstine
|83
