Hope woman arrested on three counts of child endangerment
The Texarkana, Texas, Police Department arrested a Hope, Ark., woman on Friday for three counts of endangering a child, an official said. Yvette Eason, 30, was involved in a motor vehicle crash in the 3500 block of North State Line Avenue on Wednesday, said Shawn Vaughn, TTPD spokesman.
