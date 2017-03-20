Groups want town hall meeting

Shannon Heflin-Balderas, of Nash, Texas, visits with Bess Gamble-Williams and others Friday in Texarkana during Coffee With Constituents, an event organized by several local Democrat and nonpartisan groups calling for a meeting with U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas. Organizers of Friday's event want Ratcliffe to hold a town hall meeting in Texarkana but claim they have been told by Ratcliffe's staff that the congressman is unwilling to meet with them as a group, according to Amber Keith, the Bowie County Democratic Party chairwoman.

