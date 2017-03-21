Grenade reportedly found under porch of Texas-side home

Texas-side police and fire personnel block off an area near West 29th and Olive streets Tuesday, March 21, 2017, where a man reportedly found a grenade under the porch of a home. An explosive ordnance disposal team is inbound from Dallas after a grenade was reportedly found outside a home near West 39th and Olive streets in Texarkana, local police said.

