Girl testifies in trial over sex indecency
A Bowie County jury tasked with deciding if a Hooks, Texas, man is guilty of sexually abusing a 9-year-old relative in 2014 is expected to return to the courthouse this morning to continue deliberations. The jury of six men and six women heard opening statements, testimony and closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of Daniel Mooneyham, 33. The jurors deliberated about three hours Wednesday before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell recessed for the day and sent them home with instructions to return Thursday morning.
