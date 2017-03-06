Genealogical Society to meet March 14 in Queen City, Texas

Phil Maynard will talk about the role of chaplains in the Civil War during the next meeting of the Cass County Genealogical Society, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 in the fellowship hall of the Queen City United Methodist Church, 304 Marietta St., Queen City, Texas. Maynard, who is also an ordained minister, is the commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Red Diamond Camp in Texarkana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.