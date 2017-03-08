Gander Mountain is slated to close

Gander Mountain is slated to close

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The closure, one of 32 over the next several weeks, comes as the company seeks to get a grip on its financial situation after announcing bankruptcy. The Texarkana store is one of 10 that will close in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 8 hr Mabel1 43
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 8 hr Officer 25
Debbie Money Sat Toldyayoudpayoneday 10
What's the deal on big drug bust? Sat Toldyayoudpayoneday 15
Day without women march08 Mar 7 Localstdboy 2
missing man mike troutt Mar 3 heronlybutterfly 1
I have a question. Mar 1 Dariusb 5
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,507,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC