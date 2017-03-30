Future teachers attend conference
Seven members of the Future Teachers Association at Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently attended the Texas Computer Education Association "Power of You" conference in Austin. Those attending include: Ashley Bloodworth Douglas of Atlanta, Texas; Taylor Gulley, Brittney Moore, Misty Jade Ruth and Alexandria Simmons, all of Texarkana, Texas; and Amanda Nix and Sydney Sneed of Wake Village, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|11 hr
|Get real
|17
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|17 hr
|Get real
|42
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
|I have a question.
|Mar 1
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|Willie Granville
|293
|Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09)
|Feb 24
|dorajonesstine
|83
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC