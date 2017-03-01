Foundation Makes Donation
The International Paper Foundation donated $3,000 to the Believe in Beverly Neighborhood Association on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017, according to a press release from Texarkana, Texas, city spokeswoman Lisa Thompson. Pictured, from left, are Daphnea Ryan, Texas-side Officers Jeff Estes and Karey Parker, David Orr and Neighborhood Association President Tylesha Ross.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|1 hr
|Danny
|36
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|9 hr
|Danny
|15
|I have a question.
|Wed
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|Willie Granville
|293
|Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09)
|Feb 24
|dorajonesstine
|83
|The andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Sep '16)
|Feb 22
|Long live Mayberry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC