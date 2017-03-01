Foundation Makes Donation

The International Paper Foundation donated $3,000 to the Believe in Beverly Neighborhood Association on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017, according to a press release from Texarkana, Texas, city spokeswoman Lisa Thompson. Pictured, from left, are Daphnea Ryan, Texas-side Officers Jeff Estes and Karey Parker, David Orr and Neighborhood Association President Tylesha Ross.

