Foundation Makes Donation

The International Paper Foundation donated $3,000 to the Believe in Beverly Neighborhood Association on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2017, according to a press release from Texarkana, Texas, city spokeswoman Lisa Thompson. Pictured, from left, are Daphnea Ryan, Texas-side Officers Jeff Estes and Karey Parker, David Orr and Neighborhood Association President Tylesha Ross.

