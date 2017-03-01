English professor to give presentation, performance for Women's History Month

Dr. Doris Davis, Regents professor of English at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, will give a lecture and piano performance, "Male Composers: Female Muses," next week for Women's History Month. The presentation, hosted by the University Honors program, will be at noon Tuesday in the Tri-State Iron & Metal Atrium on the third floor of the University Center at A&M-Texarkana, 7101 University Ave. Davis' performance will include pieces by Poulenc, Beethoven, Chopin, Bach, Rachmaninoff and Grieg.

