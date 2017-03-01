English professor to give presentation, performance for Women's History Month
Dr. Doris Davis, Regents professor of English at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, will give a lecture and piano performance, "Male Composers: Female Muses," next week for Women's History Month. The presentation, hosted by the University Honors program, will be at noon Tuesday in the Tri-State Iron & Metal Atrium on the third floor of the University Center at A&M-Texarkana, 7101 University Ave. Davis' performance will include pieces by Poulenc, Beethoven, Chopin, Bach, Rachmaninoff and Grieg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|Voter2
|37
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|12 hr
|Danny
|15
|I have a question.
|Wed
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|Willie Granville
|293
|Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09)
|Feb 24
|dorajonesstine
|83
|The andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Sep '16)
|Feb 22
|Long live Mayberry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC