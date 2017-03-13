Engagement: Collins-Osvold

Engagement: Collins-Osvold

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Sandra Eubanks and John and Donna Wright of Texarkana, Texas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelly Collins, to Arthur Osvold II, the son of Arthur and Patricia Osvold of Stanley, Wis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
missy haywood 5 hr chapp 1
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 6 hr Pollyanna 27
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 7 hr Texas 44
Day without women march08 Mar 15 fransherrell 3
Why dont black people tip! Mar 14 True 3
Debbie Money Mar 11 Toldyayoudpayoneday 10
What's the deal on big drug bust? Mar 11 Toldyayoudpayoneday 15
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,651,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC