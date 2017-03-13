Engagement: Collins-Osvold
Sandra Eubanks and John and Donna Wright of Texarkana, Texas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelly Collins, to Arthur Osvold II, the son of Arthur and Patricia Osvold of Stanley, Wis.
