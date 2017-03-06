DPS stop yields $7 million cocaine seizure in Texarkana
Texas State Troopers seized $7 million in cocaine, allegedly on its way to Chicago, during a traffic stop near Texarkana on March 4. Texas State Troopers seized $7 million in cocaine, allegedly on its way to Chicago, during a traffic stop near Texarkana on March 4. The first two busts came back-to-back on Jan. 13 at the World Trade Bridge connecting Laredo, Texas to Nuevo Laredo Tamaulipas, Mexico. There, officers found 2,211 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a commercial scrap metal shipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Day without women march08
|1 hr
|Localstdboy
|2
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Mon
|Get real
|17
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Get real
|42
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
|I have a question.
|Mar 1
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|Willie Granville
|293
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC