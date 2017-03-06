DPS stop yields $7 million cocaine se...

DPS stop yields $7 million cocaine seizure in Texarkana

11 hrs ago Read more: Chron

Texas State Troopers seized $7 million in cocaine, allegedly on its way to Chicago, during a traffic stop near Texarkana on March 4. Texas State Troopers seized $7 million in cocaine, allegedly on its way to Chicago, during a traffic stop near Texarkana on March 4. The first two busts came back-to-back on Jan. 13 at the World Trade Bridge connecting Laredo, Texas to Nuevo Laredo Tamaulipas, Mexico. There, officers found 2,211 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a commercial scrap metal shipment.

