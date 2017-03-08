Daylight Saving Time....again

Daylight Saving Time....again

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

It's that dreaded time of year for most of the United States to run their clocks ahead one to observe the Start of Daylight Saving Time. I say "dreaded time" because that means that we lose an hour of sleep and if you are like me, you don't like that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Debbie Money 11 hr Toldyayoudpayoneday 10
What's the deal on big drug bust? 11 hr Toldyayoudpayoneday 15
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Fri Sandra 24
Day without women march08 Mar 7 Localstdboy 2
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Mar 5 Get real 42
missing man mike troutt Mar 3 heronlybutterfly 1
I have a question. Mar 1 Dariusb 5
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,484,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC