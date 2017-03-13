Cornerstone to host crawfish boil
Participants can enjoy all you can eat crawfish outside in the fresh air while raising money for residents. There will also be two large bounce houses for kids, a silent auction, bake sale and beverages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Day without women march08
|Mar 15
|fransherrell
|3
|Why dont black people tip!
|Mar 14
|True
|3
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Mar 14
|Texas guy
|26
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Mar 12
|Mabel1
|43
|Debbie Money
|Mar 11
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|10
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Mar 11
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|15
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC