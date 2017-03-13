Commissioners to take action on court...

Commissioners to take action on courthouse roof

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Bowie County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. today during a special meeting to hire a roofing firm to replace the roof on the courthouse. Last week, Bowie County Auditor William Tye told commissioners the county received six bids: Alert Roofing of New Braunfels, Texas; Curtis McKinley of Longview, Texas; John S. Goodwin of Center, Texas; Trumble Construction of Texarkana; Final Touch of Hot Springs, Ark.; and Wright Brothers of Texarkana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 35 min Remmington 29
missy haywood Sat chapp 1
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Sat Texas 44
Day without women march08 Mar 15 fransherrell 3
Why dont black people tip! Mar 14 True 3
Debbie Money Mar 11 Toldyayoudpayoneday 10
What's the deal on big drug bust? Mar 11 Toldyayoudpayoneday 15
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC