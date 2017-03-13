City talks body cams and Kress demolition: Citizens emphasize importance of cameras for police
A new plan to equip Texarkana, Texas, Police Department officers with body cameras got some residents' support during a City Council meeting Monday. "We firmly believe that this is an item that has been too long in coming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont black people tip!
|1 hr
|MeSo
|2
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|3 hr
|Texas guy
|26
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Mabel1
|43
|Debbie Money
|Mar 11
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|10
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Mar 11
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|15
|Day without women march08
|Mar 7
|Localstdboy
|2
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC