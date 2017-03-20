City pulls Big Lots' food license
Big Lots, a national brand that sells a variety of deeply discounted products, had its Texarkana, Texas, food-handling license revoked after an inspection on March 9. It was reinstated four days later, but the store did not pass a follow-up inspection last week. The Oaklawn Village store was closed Saturday but a sign at the location says it will reopen this week.
