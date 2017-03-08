City fights litter bugs
Texarkana, Texas, has a litter problem bad enough that the city has hired two full-time employees to pick up trash seven days a week. The sheer volume of garbage dumped on roadsides and other public property prompted the hires, funded in this year's budget.
