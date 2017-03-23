Church News

Church News

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

REVIVALS Cornerstone Baptist Church will have a revival at 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The theme is "Breaking Thru the Darkness."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haley haywood Thu Terry 1
Missy Haywood Thu Chap 1
What's the deal on big drug bust? Thu Willie Granville 17
Steve Jones Topix Thu Willie Granville 1
Good morning..... Mar 21 MeSo 2
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Mar 21 First husband 31
Poll vote for bowie county commissioner pct1 (Jun '08) Mar 21 Mikey 600
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC