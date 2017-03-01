Child tossed from car in wreck

Child tossed from car in wreck

A person is removed from a car that was involved in a three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on State Line Avenue in front of the Dixie Diner Restaurant. A 6-year-old girl was injured Wednesday afternoon when she was ejected from the back of a Jeep on North State Line Avenue.

