Child thrown from wreck, driver charg...

Child thrown from wreck, driver charged with endangerment

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Child thrown from wreck, driver charged with endangerment - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Texarkana, TX police say a 6-year-old child was thrown from Yvette Eason's Jeep when she pulled out into traffic on Stateline Avenue Wednesday and into the path of an oncoming Honda Accord. Texarkana, Texas police say none of the 3 children in Yvette Eason's Jeep were properly restrained when she pulled out onto Stateline Avenue and into the path of a Honda Accord Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Day without women march08 2 hr Woman 1
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Mon Get real 17
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Sun Get real 42
missing man mike troutt Mar 3 heronlybutterfly 1
I have a question. Mar 1 Dariusb 5
News College suspends coach (Apr '07) Mar 1 Perfect Imperfect... 16
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) Feb 27 Willie Granville 293
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC