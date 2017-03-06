Child thrown from wreck, driver charged with endangerment
Child thrown from wreck, driver charged with endangerment - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Texarkana, TX police say a 6-year-old child was thrown from Yvette Eason's Jeep when she pulled out into traffic on Stateline Avenue Wednesday and into the path of an oncoming Honda Accord.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Day without women march08
|2 hr
|Woman
|1
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Mon
|Get real
|17
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Get real
|42
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
|I have a question.
|Mar 1
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|Willie Granville
|293
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC