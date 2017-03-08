Busy, Buzzing Bees
John Seay brushes swarming bees into a nucleus hive Wednesday outside the Keil & Goodson law firm in downtown Texarkana. When bees are looking for a new place to form a hive, they occasionally will swarm to have a central place to rest while searching.
