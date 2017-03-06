Brownsville man busted near Texarkana with $7M in cocaine
The Texas Department of Public Safety said it arrested a Brownsville man who was allegedly taking millions of dollars in cocaine to Chicago. On Saturday afternoon DPS troopers say they stopped Bricio Alegandro Vasquez, 28, driving a 2017 Ford Mustang on U.S. 59 north of Atlanta, Texas, which is 25 miles south of Texarkana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|16 hr
|Get real
|17
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|21 hr
|Get real
|42
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
|I have a question.
|Mar 1
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|Willie Granville
|293
|Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09)
|Feb 24
|dorajonesstine
|83
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC