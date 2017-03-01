BestBets

BestBets

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

"Elvis Lives," the ultimate Elvis tribute artist event, is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Perot Theatre, 321 W. 4th St. Texarkana, Texas. Tickets are $77 for VIP seating with meet and greet, $52, $47, and $37 with half-price student discounts available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
missing man mike troutt 1 hr heronlybutterfly 1
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 8 hr Voter2 37
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 18 hr Danny 15
I have a question. Wed Dariusb 5
News College suspends coach (Apr '07) Wed Perfect Imperfect... 16
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) Feb 27 Willie Granville 293
Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09) Feb 24 dorajonesstine 83
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bowie County was issued at March 02 at 10:10AM CST

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,272,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC