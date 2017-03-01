BestBets
"Elvis Lives," the ultimate Elvis tribute artist event, is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Perot Theatre, 321 W. 4th St. Texarkana, Texas. Tickets are $77 for VIP seating with meet and greet, $52, $47, and $37 with half-price student discounts available.
