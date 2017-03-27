Best Trick Competition

Best Trick Competition

Sunday

Dakota Stanley skates in the Best Trick competition Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the skate park in downtown Texarkana. Stanley finished in first place and won $50 after performing a melon 50/50.

