Bank robber convicted on Federal charges
Bobby Wayne Lance, age 48, was found guilty late last week by a jury on all eight points of the federal indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Texarkana which included the 2015 robbery of the Cypress Branch of the First National Bank of Mount Vernon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|2 hr
|Shallow hal
|23
|Day without women march08
|Tue
|Localstdboy
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Get real
|42
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
|I have a question.
|Mar 1
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|Willie Granville
|293
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC