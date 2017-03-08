Bank robber convicted on Federal charges

Bobby Wayne Lance, age 48, was found guilty late last week by a jury on all eight points of the federal indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Texarkana which included the 2015 robbery of the Cypress Branch of the First National Bank of Mount Vernon.

