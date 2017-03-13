Accordion Action
Ned Cheever plays the Cajun accordion Saturday during Second Saturday Trade Days in front of the Ritchie Grocery Building, at Olive and Front streets in downtown Texarkana. This was the first time the event has been held in front of the building.
