A&M-Texarkana students recognized at TRiO banquet
Dozens of students were recognized for outstanding achievements at the inaugural TRiO Student Support Services awards banquet Thursday at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Mary White, director of the TRiO program at the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana, was the guest speaker for the event.
