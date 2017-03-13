A&M-Texarkana students recognized at ...

A&M-Texarkana students recognized at TRiO banquet

Dozens of students were recognized for outstanding achievements at the inaugural TRiO Student Support Services awards banquet Thursday at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Mary White, director of the TRiO program at the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana, was the guest speaker for the event.

