A&M-Texarkana plans day of community ...

A&M-Texarkana plans day of community service

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Texas A&M University-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and alumni will show their appreciation to the Texarkana community April 8 with a day of community service. Participants in The Big Event: Eagle Pride City Wide will complete "done-in-a-day" service projects, from raking leaves, washing windows, removing debris, cleaning closets, spreading mulch, painting and minor repairs to organizing donated goods, participating in games and activities with senior citizens, tutoring children and completing other proposed projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 14 hr Shallow hal 23
Day without women march08 Tue Localstdboy 2
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Mar 5 Get real 42
missing man mike troutt Mar 3 heronlybutterfly 1
I have a question. Mar 1 Dariusb 5
News College suspends coach (Apr '07) Mar 1 Perfect Imperfect... 16
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) Feb 27 Willie Granville 293
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,281 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC