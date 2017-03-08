A&M-Texarkana plans day of community service

Texas A&M University-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and alumni will show their appreciation to the Texarkana community April 8 with a day of community service. Participants in The Big Event: Eagle Pride City Wide will complete "done-in-a-day" service projects, from raking leaves, washing windows, removing debris, cleaning closets, spreading mulch, painting and minor repairs to organizing donated goods, participating in games and activities with senior citizens, tutoring children and completing other proposed projects.

