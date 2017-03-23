1 arrested, 1 sought in fatal Texarkana shooting
One man in custody and police are searching for another in connection with a fatal shooting at Texarkana, TX car wash Saturday night. Lee Lewis, 36, was arrested around 4 Sunday morning at his home on Magnolia Street.
