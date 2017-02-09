Worker at Red River Army Depot guilty in $760K parts theft
Prosecutors say a former inspector at the Red River Army Depot in Texas has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $760,000 in military vehicle parts and selling the items for scrap. Jason Allen Autrey pleaded guilty Thursday in Texarkana to theft of government property in a plea agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|3 hr
|Inquisitor
|10
|Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Just ME
|1,432
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|I have a question.
|Thu
|Dariusb
|1
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Willie Granville
|137
|Ape in HEALS
|Feb 5
|Willie Granville
|38
|New building on Richmond
|Feb 2
|Ctipps39
|9
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC