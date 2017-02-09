Worker at Red River Army Depot guilty...

Worker at Red River Army Depot guilty in $760K parts theft

Prosecutors say a former inspector at the Red River Army Depot in Texas has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $760,000 in military vehicle parts and selling the items for scrap. Jason Allen Autrey pleaded guilty Thursday in Texarkana to theft of government property in a plea agreement.

