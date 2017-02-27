Weather Service in Shreveport warns o...

Weather Service in Shreveport warns of approaching tornado season

The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport, La., will have Severe Weather Preparedness Week March 6 through 10. The NWS Shreveport office serves Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas along with Southeast Oklahoma. The preparedness week is to bring awareness to the threat that tornadoes pose during the spring months of March, April and May. "It's a good time to come up with a plan for bad weather," said Lisa May, hydrometeorological technician for NWS Shreveport.

