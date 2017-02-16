Vandals damage new cemetery gate
Vandals damaged a new gate at Rose Hill Cemetery less than a day after the city of Texarkana, Texas, announced its installation. A city news release on Monday touted a recently completed upgrade - including a new, automatic gate - of the historic cemetery near downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Trial for man in sexual assault of 2-year-old s...
|20 hr
|JUSTICE
|1
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Texarkana Rules
|13
|I have a question.
|Tue
|Jack in the Box Rep
|2
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 14
|Texarkanacc
|291
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Feb 11
|Willie Granville
|14
|Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13)
|Feb 9
|Just ME
|1,432
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC