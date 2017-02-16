Vandals damage new cemetery gate

Vandals damaged a new gate at Rose Hill Cemetery less than a day after the city of Texarkana, Texas, announced its installation. A city news release on Monday touted a recently completed upgrade - including a new, automatic gate - of the historic cemetery near downtown.

