University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana...

University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana adds associate's degree in social work

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has added a new associate of arts degree in social work. Designed as a 2+2 partnership with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, it will help students who complete the 60-hour associate's degree to transition seamlessly into the UALR-Texarkana bachelor of social work degree program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13) 12 hr Just ME 1,432
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 15 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
I have a question. 22 hr Dariusb 1
Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12) Feb 6 Willie Granville 137
Ape in HEALS Feb 5 Willie Granville 38
New building on Richmond Feb 2 Ctipps39 9
What's the deal on big drug bust? Feb 1 Willie Granville 6
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC