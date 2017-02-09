University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana adds associate's degree in social work
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has added a new associate of arts degree in social work. Designed as a 2+2 partnership with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, it will help students who complete the 60-hour associate's degree to transition seamlessly into the UALR-Texarkana bachelor of social work degree program.
