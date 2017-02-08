University gets $40K for electrical engineering scholarship
Dr. Emily Cutrer, president, second from left, and students Leslie Arietta, Brittney Baker and Peter Egorov announce an anonymous gift to the Marshall Glick Electrical Engineering Endowed Scholarship in the Tri-State Iron & Metal Atrium, which is named for the Glick family business. Submitted photo Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently received an anonymous gift of $40,000 to be applied to the Marshall Glick Electrical Engineering Endowed Scholarship.
