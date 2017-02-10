Trial for man in sexual assault of 2-...

Trial for man in sexual assault of 2-year-old set for June 13

A New Boston, Texas, man accused of sexually assaulting a 2-year-old girl and emailing pornographic photos of the abuse is scheduled for a June jury trial. Joseph Clinton Leatherman Jr., 29, appeared Wednesday afternoon with Dallas lawyer Gary Unell at a hearing before 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart in Bowie County.

