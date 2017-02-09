Trial dates set for two suspects in m...

Trial dates set for two suspects in murder of man waiting on bus

Two of the four men accused in the capital murder of a Texarkana, Texas, man last year are scheduled for jury trials next month. Anthony Wilson, 20; Jailon Gamble, 20; Marshall Vallejos, 23; and Jaquelle Rogers, 22, are accused of conspiring to rob Casey Smith on Mamie Street as he waited for his daughters' school bus March 29, 2016.

