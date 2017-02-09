Trial dates set for two suspects in murder of man waiting on bus

Two of the four men accused in the capital murder of a Texarkana, Texas, man last year are scheduled for jury trials next month. Anthony Wilson, 20; Jailon Gamble, 20; Marshall Vallejos, 23; and Jaquelle Rogers, 22, are accused of conspiring to rob Casey Smith on Mamie Street as he waited for his daughters' school bus March 29, 2016.

