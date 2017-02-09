Trial dates set for two suspects in murder of man waiting on bus
Two of the four men accused in the capital murder of a Texarkana, Texas, man last year are scheduled for jury trials next month. Anthony Wilson, 20; Jailon Gamble, 20; Marshall Vallejos, 23; and Jaquelle Rogers, 22, are accused of conspiring to rob Casey Smith on Mamie Street as he waited for his daughters' school bus March 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13)
|12 hr
|Just ME
|1,432
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|I have a question.
|22 hr
|Dariusb
|1
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Willie Granville
|137
|Ape in HEALS
|Feb 5
|Willie Granville
|38
|New building on Richmond
|Feb 2
|Ctipps39
|9
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Feb 1
|Willie Granville
|6
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC